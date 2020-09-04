Chinese Defense Minister Requests Meeting With Indian Counterpart - India Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has requested a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow, a spokesperson for the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would host the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers from September 9-10.

"Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe has requested a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Both are in Moscow for the SCO Summit," the spokesperson said.

The meeting will be held less than three months after tensions over border disputes between India and China in the Kashmir region escalated in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish, while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished.