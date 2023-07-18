Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu warned veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger on Tuesday that relations between their two nations were at their lowest level by far

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu warned veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger on Tuesday that relations between their two nations were at their lowest level by far.

"Some American officials are refusing to meet China halfway, causing the Chinese-American relations to plummet to their lowest point since diplomatic ties were established," Li was quoted as saying by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The Chinese general told Kissinger, a former US secretary of state who is in Beijing for a visit, that the atmosphere of friendly cooperation between the world's two largest economies was being destroyed and the fact of their mutual dependence was being ignored.

Li also said that China was committed to building a stable, predictable and constructive relationship with the United States.

"We hope that the US will work together with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and to promote a healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries in the military sphere," he said.�