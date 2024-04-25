Chinese Defense Minister To Attend SCO Meeting In Kazakhstan
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun will attend the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, from Wednesday to Friday.
Dong will also pay a visit to the country during this period, said China's Ministry of Defense. During the meeting, Dong will deliver a speech and engage in discussions with delegation heads from relevant nations on topics encompassing global and regional affairs, as well as defence and security collaboration.
In addition, while visiting Kazakhstan, Dong will participate in meetings and dialogues with officials from the Kazakh government and defence sectors.
APP/asg
