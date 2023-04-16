Chinese Defense Minister to Begin Official Three-Day Visit to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will begin a three-day official visit to Russia on Sunday.

During the trip, Li will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The two defense officials are expected to discuss the state of and prospects for bilateral defense cooperation, as well as topical issues of global and regional security.

The visit will be Li's first foreign trip after his appointment as head of the Chinese military department in March 2023.