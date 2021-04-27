Chinese Defense Minister To Embark On 3-Day Visit To Sri Lanka On Tuesday
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will travel to Sri Lanka on Tuesday for an official three-day visit.
Wei is expected to meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa among other senior officials.
This will be the second trip by a senior Chinese official to the island nation since October, when foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi visited the country.
Wei is also expected to travel to Bangladesh later this week.