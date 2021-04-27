Chinese Defense Minister to Embark on 3-Day Visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will travel to Sri Lanka on Tuesday for an official three-day visit.

Wei is expected to meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa among other senior officials.

This will be the second trip by a senior Chinese official to the island nation since October, when foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi visited the country.

Wei is also expected to travel to Bangladesh later this week.