UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Defense Minister To Embark On 3-Day Visit To Sri Lanka On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Chinese Defense Minister to Embark on 3-Day Visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will travel to Sri Lanka on Tuesday for an official three-day visit.

Wei is expected to meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa among other senior officials.

This will be the second trip by a senior Chinese official to the island nation since October, when foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi visited the country.

Wei is also expected to travel to Bangladesh later this week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Visit October

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

6 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

7 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

7 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

7 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

7 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.