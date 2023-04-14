Chinese Defense Minister to Pay Official Visit to Russia From April 16-19 - Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16-19, Chinese ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16-19," the official said in a statement released on the ministry's account on Chinese social network WeChat.

During the visit, the minister will hold talks with the leadership of the Russian army, as well as attend Russian military educational institutions.