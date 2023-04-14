UrduPoint.com

Chinese Defense Minister To Pay Official Visit To Russia From April 16-19 - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Chinese Defense Minister to Pay Official Visit to Russia From April 16-19 - Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16-19, Chinese ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16-19," the official said in a statement released on the ministry's account on Chinese social network WeChat.

During the visit, the minister will hold talks with the leadership of the Russian army, as well as attend Russian military educational institutions.

Related Topics

Army Russia China Visit April From

Recent Stories

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

21 minutes ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

33 minutes ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.