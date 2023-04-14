Chinese Defense Minister to Visit Moscow From April 16-18 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16-18 to discuss the prospects for bilateral defense cooperation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Chinese Defense Minister Colonel General Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16-18, 2023.

This is his first foreign trip after being appointed head of the Chinese military department in March 2023. Talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart are planned during the visit," the statement read.

The sides will discuss the state of and prospects for bilateral defense cooperation, as well as topical issues of global and regional security, the ministry added.