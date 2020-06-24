UrduPoint.com
Chinese Defense Minister's Visit To Moscow To Deepen Trust Between Russia, China - Beijing

Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:55 PM

The visit of Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade will deepen mutual trust and cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, the ministry's spokesman, Wu Qian, said on Wednesday

"On the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the head of the Chinese defense department Wei Fenghe is visiting Russia from June 23 to 25 to participate in a military parade on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Wu said during a briefing.

According to the spokesman, such a visit will "further deepen the mutual trust and cooperation of the armed forces of China and Russia, and will contribute to the development of Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction entering a new era.

"

Wu added that the People's Liberation Army had sent its guard of honor to Russia to participate in the military parade.

The WWII victory parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the event was postponed due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.

