BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu's recent visit to Russia demonstrates deepening mutual trust between the countries, Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Wednesday.

"From April 16-19, Defense Minister Li Shangfu was visiting Russia at the invitation.

He held sincere and friendly meetings and talks with Russian state and military officials, many agreements and great results have been reached," Tan said in a statement from the Defense Ministry.

This visit indicates deepening of durable relationship between the countries and independent partnership between the countries' armed forces, the spokesman added.

"The visit reflects modern Chinese military's longing for peace and entering the world stage," Tan said.

The defense minister's visit to Russia took place following Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia from March 20-22.