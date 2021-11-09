UrduPoint.com

Chinese Defense Ministry Condemns Visit Of US Congressmen To Taiwan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Chinese Defense Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan

China condemns the visit of US congressmen to Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop provocations, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) China condemns the visit of US congressmen to Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop provocations, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday.

"We strongly oppose and condemn this. Taiwan is an integral part of China.

The US has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously damaged China's territorial sovereignty, and threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We call on the US to immediately cease its provocative actions," the spokesman said on WeChat.

Earlier, Taiwan's Central news Agency reported that a military plane carrying a delegation of US congressmen had landed on the island of Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

Related Topics

China Washington Threatened Visit

Recent Stories

HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 14 ..

HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 144th birth anniversary

2 minutes ago
 White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on ..

White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on Cybercrime Data US Shared

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on Border Situation: if Minsk Makes Mis ..

Lukashenko on Border Situation: if Minsk Makes Mistake, Moscow Will Get Involved

2 minutes ago
 UK to Invest in Low-Cost Nuclear Reactors to Reduc ..

UK to Invest in Low-Cost Nuclear Reactors to Reduce Dependency on Fossil Fuel - ..

2 minutes ago
 Tenacious Polo: HN Polo, Izhar Group teams win ope ..

Tenacious Polo: HN Polo, Izhar Group teams win openers

5 minutes ago
 Dacoit gang busted, valuables recovered

Dacoit gang busted, valuables recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.