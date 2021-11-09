Chinese Defense Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan

China condemns the visit of US congressmen to Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop provocations, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) China condemns the visit of US congressmen to Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop provocations, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday.

"We strongly oppose and condemn this. Taiwan is an integral part of China.

The US has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously damaged China's territorial sovereignty, and threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We call on the US to immediately cease its provocative actions," the spokesman said on WeChat.

Earlier, Taiwan's Central news Agency reported that a military plane carrying a delegation of US congressmen had landed on the island of Taiwan on Tuesday evening.