Chinese Defense Ministry Responds To Pakistan Inducting Chinese-made Z-10ME Attack Helicopter
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) China is willing to share the achievements of its equipment development with friendly countries, including Pakistan, said Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson, Jiang Bin.
In response to media reports that the Pakistani military has inducted the Chinese-made Z-10ME attack helicopter to advance the modernization of its defense equipment, he said that China-Pakistan defense and security cooperation was not aimed at any third party and was committed to maintaining international and regional security and stability.
The Pakistan Army has inducted China's export-oriented Z-10ME attack helicopter.
A Chinese expert said that this would mark the first export deal of the Z-10, and the helicopter's strong firepower and survivability could boost Pakistan's defense capabilities, especially in the field of anti-terrorism.
Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that compared with the baseline version of the Z-10, the Z-10ME was customized with additional armor plates, warning sensors and jamming systems, which can boost the aircraft's survivability.
The Z-10ME has outstanding comprehensive capabilities, making it one of the best medium-sized attack helicopters in the world, Zhang said.
