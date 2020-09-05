Chinese Defense Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, that New Delhi is fully responsible for the escalation of tensions in the border area.

Both ministers are currently in Moscow to attend the meeting defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) nations. The bilateral meeting was requested by Wei.

"The border issues have recently significantly impacted the relations between our countries and armed forces. Causes and the real situation, which have resulted in the current border tensions, are absolutely clear: the Indian party is fully responsible for that," the Chinese minister said, as quoted by the national Ministry of Defense.

He added that China would firmly protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations resulting in the troops of both countries returning to their initial positions.