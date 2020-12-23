UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Defense Ministry Says Joint Air Patrol With Russia No Threat To Other States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:43 PM

Chinese Defense Ministry Says Joint Air Patrol With Russia No Threat to Other States

The recent joint Russian-Chinese air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region is part of the annual military cooperation plan between Moscow and Beijing aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation and global security, and does not target any other state, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesda

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The recent joint Russian-Chinese air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region is part of the annual military cooperation plan between Moscow and Beijing aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation and global security, and does not target any other state, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian aerospace forces and the Chinese air force conducted a joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region that lasted over 10 hours. Two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers and four China's Xian H-6 strategic bombers participated in the patrol, which the sides said were conducted in strict compliance with the international law. At some points, the Russian and Chinese aircraft was escorted by Japan's F-15 fighters.

"The China-Russia joint aerial strategic patrol aims to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, and enhance the level of the two militaries' strategic coordination and joint operational capability to jointly safeguard global strategic stability. The patrol is part of annual military cooperation plan between China and Russia and does not target any third party," the statement, published on the ministry's site, said.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato has said that Moscow and Beijing did not inform Tokyo in advance about the plans on joint air patrol carried out near the Japanese borders.

"Yesterday, four Chinese and two Russian bombers carried out a joint long-lasting flight from the East China Sea to the Sea of Japan in the Asia-Pacific region. The flight's duration surpassed 10 hours. The fighters of the Self-Defense Forces were alerted. Japan did not receive notifications on this flight in advance either from the Chinese, or from the Russian side. We have conveyed to the Chinese and Russian sides through diplomatic channels that this is of interest to our country," Kato said.

In July 2019, Russia and China carried out their first joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region with the declared aim of deepening bilateral relations and strengthening military cooperation between the countries, as well as facilitating global security. The patrol appeared to have been carried out in compliance with international law, though Japan and South Korea accused Russia and China of violating their airspace.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Xian Beijing Tokyo Japan South Korea SITE July 2019 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

22 seconds ago

Textiles become first sector to recover from virus ..

23 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz happy over warm welcome in Mardan by ..

33 minutes ago

PM directs relevant authorities to speed up work o ..

35 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender arrested in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs develops air cargo centers to cope w ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.