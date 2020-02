Chinese Defense Ministry Sends 1,400 Military Doctors to Specialized Hospital in Wuhan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping approved the dispatch of 1,400 military doctors to Wuhan to work on the treatment of coronavirus at the Huoshenshan Specialized Hospital, which was officially put into operation on Sunday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, two specialized hospitals for the treatment of the new type of coronavirus, were built in record time and will begin receiving patients on Monday and Thursday next week, respectively.

"The armed forces sent 1,400 medical personnel to Wuhan, where starting on February 3 they will perform the tasks assigned to them at Huoshenshan Specialized Hospital for the treatment of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

It is reported that the doctors were sent by military medical institutes of the ground forces, the air force, the navy, the combined rear support forces, and 15 experts from the Chinese army's disease control and prevention center and the military medical research institute at the army's academy of military science.

Huoshenshan Hospital will mostly receive patients with confirmed diagnosis.

It will have an intensive care unit, a general medical unit, as well as units for seriously ill patients, infection control, radiation diagnostics and others. The hospital has a floor area of 25,000 square meters and has the capacity to receive 1,000 patients at once.

In the 60,000-square-meter Leishenshan Hospital, 51,000 square meters will be allocated to accommodate up to 1,600 patients in necessary quarantine conditions, and 9,000 square meters will be used for 24-hour stay of medical staff.

Both hospitals are modeled after Xiaotangshan Hospital in Beijing, which was built in seven days during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in April 2003 to cope with a large number of patients.

The new strain of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed over 300 people in China and infected about 14,400 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.