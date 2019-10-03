Chinese Delegation Coming to US Next Week for Trade Talks - Trump

A Chinese delegation will visit Washington next week to continue trade negotiations with the United States, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday

"China's coming in next week, we're going to have a meeting with them," Trump said.

The United States has "tremendous power" in case China does not cooperate, Trump said without elaborating.

In June 2018, the United States imposed the first of many rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond in kind.

Since, the two countries have imposed tariffs on the other in what has become a trade war, but have also engaged in talks to settle their trade-related differences.

Earlier in September, Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.