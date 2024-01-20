Chinese Delegation To Share Expertise During Engineering And Healthcare Show
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A high-level Chinese delegation, consisting of renowned engineers and healthcare professionals are participating in the third edition of Engineering and Healthcare Show in Lahore.
The Chinese delegation is expected to share their expertise and knowledge during the event, Muhammad Irfan Commercial Counselor, consultant General of Guangzhou, told China Economic Net (CEN).
The show features various exhibitions, seminars and workshops that will highlight the latest technologies and innovations in engineering and healthcare. From state-of-the-art medical equipment to groundbreaking engineering projects, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the future of these industries”, he stated.
“Engineering and Healthcare Show is the flagship event of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. This year, more than 180 leading manufacturers of Engineering and Healthcare sectors are exhibiting their products.
Besides, more than 500 foreign delegates from 50+ countries including 150 plus Chinese companies are participating in the exhibition. It will open endless opportunities for the Engineering and healthcare sector of the country”, he added.
Dr. Jian Peng, the leader of the Chinese delegation from Guangzhou and Honorary Investment Counselor, expressed his excitement about the show and the potential for collaboration between Pakistan and China. “Pakistan has shown remarkable progress in the fields of engineering and healthcare, and we are eager to explore opportunities for mutual growth and development.”
It is to be noted that the three-day Engineering and Healthcare Show has attracted thousands of professionals, students, and enthusiasts from across Pakistan.
