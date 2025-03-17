Chinese Delegation Visits Austria For Business Cooperation
VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A Chinese business delegation, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), visited Austria from March 13 to 16.
It has been the first large-scale Chinese delegation to visit Austria since the establishment of the new Austrian government.
Businesses from both sides had in-depth exchanges on industries including automobile, agriculture and food processing, and reached multiple cooperation intentions.
During the visit, Ren Hongbin, chairman of the CCPIT, made extensive interactions with local political and business representatives and those of relevant UN agencies, highlighting that China stands ready to work with all parties to enhance economic and trade cooperation and promote the stability and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains.
Representatives of the Austrian business community expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese business community and jointly oppose trade protectionism, and they hoped that more Chinese enterprises will invest and do business in Austria.
