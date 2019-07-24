UrduPoint.com
Chinese Delegation Visits Morocco To Discuss Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:12 PM

The geostrategic positioning of Morocco makes it an exemplary partner for China, particularly in West Africa, the Euro-Mediterranean area and the Arab world, said Lv Xinhua, chairman of the Council for Promoting South-South Cooperation (CPSSC)

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The geostrategic positioning of Morocco makes it an exemplary partner for China, particularly in West Africa, the Euro-Mediterranean area and the Arab world, said Lv Xinhua, chairman of the Council for Promoting South-South Cooperation (CPSSC).

During a meeting held on Tuesday in Casablanca with Salaheddine Mezouar, president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, Lv said he is determined to work with Morocco to strengthen the strategic partnership and existing cooperation between the two business communities in various sectors, including infrastructure.

Lv, who heads a Chinese delegation to Morocco, hailed the achievements made in the development of Chinese-Moroccan relations, underlining that "the Chinese-Moroccan partnership will play an exemplary role in the region and benefit everyone, thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries.

" For his part, Mezouar suggested to integrate more youth into the China-Africa cooperation through the promotion of young entrepreneurship and support to start-up ecosystems in Africa.

The African youth, talented and skilled in digital sectors, need more support including funding, he added.

The CPSSC is a national organization affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

