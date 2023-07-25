Open Menu

Chinese Delegation's Visit To North Korea To Help Settle Peninsula Issue - Beijing

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The upcoming visit by a high-level Chinese delegation to North Korea will help create conditions for a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, as well as stable relations between countries and stability in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

"We believe this visit will contribute to the healthy and stable development of China-North Korea relations, strengthen regional peace and stability, and create conditions for a political settlement of the peninsula issue," Mao said.

On July 25, the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) announced that the high-level Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), will visit North Korea from July 26 to participate in the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the end of hostilities in the Korean War.

In 1953, South and North Korea reached an armistice that ended the three-year war. However, the Korean Peninsula is still formally at war because it ended without a peace treaty.

