UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Demand Drivers Record Australia Trade Surplus In March

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:24 PM

Chinese demand drivers record Australia trade surplus in March

Australia's trade surplus ballooned to a record 6.8 billion U.S. dollars in seasonally adjusted terms in March, largely on the back of strong Chinese demand for iron ore

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Australia's trade surplus ballooned to a record 6.8 billion U.S. dollars in seasonally adjusted terms in March, largely on the back of strong Chinese demand for iron ore.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday that the record number was also helped by a slump in imports due to global supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19.

The figure vastly exceeded analyst predictions and is a steep lift from the downwardly revised 2.5 billion U.S. dollar surplus in February.

"In the current situation with the various factors that have hit global trade in recent weeks and months at times you have to expect the unexpected and today's trade balance was indeed unexpected," Robert Rennie, head of financial market strategy at Westpac Bank, told Xinhua.

Shipments of iron ore surged by around one third, with China by far the biggest customer, while gold exports nearly tripled as investors sought the safety of the precious metal.

"Given that we were very much in the fog of the global COVID-19 outbreak demand for gold was extremely strong then, and we also did see the Aussie dollar dropping sharply too," Rennie said.

The dramatic shift in iron ore exports could partially be attributed to disruptions by Cyclone Damien which hit the Pilbara mining region of Western Australia in February, as well as the Chinese economy returning from lock-downs, according to Rennie.

"We would have been looking at somewhere between five and eight days of lost exports as a result of tropical Cyclone Damien that came through the Pilbara," Rennie said.

Rennie said that he would expect to see the strength of Chinese demand for iron ore continuing into the April figures as well.

On the Australian share market, the country's largest iron ore producers, BHP and Fortescue, both finished the day over 1.5 percent higher, leading a standout jump in the materials sector.

Related Topics

Australia Exports Dollar China Bank February March April Gold Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

12 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

6 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

6 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

6 minutes ago

Poland greenlights postal ballot for postponed ele ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.