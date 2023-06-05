UrduPoint.com

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister To Meet With US Assistant Secretary Of State - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will meet on Monday with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, who is currently on a visit to Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

On Saturday, the US State Department said Kritenbrink and Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs of the US National Security Council Sarah Beran would leave for China on June 4 to discuss bilateral relations.

"Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu will meet with them this afternoon," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

He stated that earlier in the day the US official met with Yang Tao, the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs.

Kritenbrink's visit to Beijing is part of his June 4-10 tour, during which he is also scheduled to visit New Zealand.

On Friday, the Financial Times reported that CIA Director Bill Burns, who is also a former diplomat, made a secret visit to Beijing last month in an attempt to repair US-China ties, signaling the Biden administration's interest in stabilizing bilateral relations.

The Biden administration has voiced its interest in rescheduling Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident, but is still awaiting a response from Beijing.

