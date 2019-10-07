Chinese diplomat condemns Houston Rocket manager

The Chinese Consulate General in Houston on Sunday condemned the general manager of a U.S. National Basketball Association team for his "erroneous comments" on Hong Kong

HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chinese Consulate General in Houston on Sunday condemned the general manager of a U.S. National Basketball Association team for his "erroneous comments" on Hong Kong.

"We are deeply shocked by the erroneous comments on Hong Kong made by Mr. Daryl Morey," said the spokesperson for consulate in a statement, referring to the general manager of the league's Houston Rockets.

"We have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Houston Rockets, and urged the latter to correct the error and take immediate concrete measures to eliminate the adverse impact," it said.

The statement added that ending violence and restoring order "has become the widest common consensus and the strongest appeal of all social sectors in Hong Kong.

" "Anybody with a conscience would support the efforts made by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard Hong Kong's social stability," it said.

Morey's misguided comments on Hong Kong in a since-deleted tweet have triggered widespread dissatisfaction.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta responded in a tweet that Morey "does not speak for the Houston Rockets," saying that "we are NOT a political organization."In a statement published on Saturday, Chinese Basketball Association also expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with Morey's comments, noting that it will suspend cooperation and exchanges with the Rockets.