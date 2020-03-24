UrduPoint.com
Chinese Diplomat Named As UN Deputy Envoy To South Sudan - Guterres

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Chinese Diplomat Named as UN Deputy Envoy to South Sudan - Guterres

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The United Nations has named Chinese veteran diplomat Guang Cong as its next deputy special envoy for South Sudan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Guang Cong of the People's Republic of China as his new Deputy Special Representative (Political) for South Sudan and Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)," the statement said.

Cong will succeed Moustapha Soumare of Mali in the positions, the secretary-general noted.

Cong previously served with several other United Nations peace operations and has already had experience in the region. Since 2016 he has served as Director of Civil Affairs in UNMISS, the statement said.

