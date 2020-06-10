Chinese Diplomat Slams US for Politicized Provocations, Says China Ready for Cooperation

The United States' accusations against China are completely politicized, and Beijing remains ready for mutually beneficial cooperation anyway, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The United States' accusations against China are completely politicized, and Beijing remains ready for mutually beneficial cooperation anyway, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday.

The already tense relations between the countries have recently deteriorated further, with Washington accusing� Beijing of concealing information about the coronavirus, and criticizing the Hong Kong security bill, which the US believes threatens the region's autonomy.

"We believe that these provocations and attacks by the US side are just unreasonable and politicized intentions, these are fully politicized US intentions, this is based exclusively on the Cold War mentality," Zhang said at a press conference.

"China is always ready to develop cooperation with other countries, including the US, on the basis of justice, equality and mutual benefit," the ambassador added.