Chinese Diplomat Wang Kejian Visits Israel Over Gaza Conflict
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian has visited Israel and held talks with Israeli foreign ministry officials over the ongoing Gaza conflict and China-Israel ties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Wang has called for a comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of hostilities to guarantee humanitarian assistance and effectively protect civilians as the conflict in Gaza drags on.
He also urged a political settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the "two-state solution" to realize the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine.
For its part, the Israeli side expressed its position and concerns on the issue of the Gaza conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated36 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz makes beeline to Indian Wells semis, to face Sinner46 minutes ago
-
Palestine health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid47 minutes ago
-
Cancer patients in the Philippines falling for alternative 'cures'56 minutes ago
-
Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift56 minutes ago
-
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Nice look to find way out of alarming slump1 hour ago
-
Will AI save humanity? US tech fest offers reality check1 hour ago
-
Senegal opposition figures released 10 days before polls1 hour ago
-
Barcelona resurgence set for test against revitalised Atletico1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago