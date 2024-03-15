Open Menu

Chinese Diplomat Wang Kejian Visits Israel Over Gaza Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian has visited Israel and held talks with Israeli foreign ministry officials over the ongoing Gaza conflict and China-Israel ties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Wang has called for a comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of hostilities to guarantee humanitarian assistance and effectively protect civilians as the conflict in Gaza drags on.

He also urged a political settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the "two-state solution" to realize the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine.

For its part, the Israeli side expressed its position and concerns on the issue of the Gaza conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

