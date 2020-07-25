UrduPoint.com
Chinese Diplomats Vacate Houston Building, US Officials Enter Shortly Thereafter - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) US State Department officials took over the building which housed the Chinese consulate in Houston shortly after it was vacated by diplomats at Washington's request, media reported.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the last Chinese diplomats left the building about shortly before the closure deadline was set to strike. A number of officials, led by the US diplomatic service, attempted to enter the building from several entrances and succeeded in doing so after three attempts.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston in two days over accusations it was engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China also said the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to its embassy in Washington.

Earlier on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry announced the demand for the closure of the US Consulate-General in the city of Chengdu.

