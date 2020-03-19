Chinese Doctor Suggests Italy Halt Public Transportation to Contain COVID-19

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) A Chinese doctor from a team helping Italy amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease suggests that all economic activity and public transportation should be stopped to fight the disease.

"I believe in order to fight the virus we need not only government, not only medical personnel but every citizen to be involved. We need to stop all economic activities and we need to cut all the mobility," the doctor said at the press conference with the governor of Lombardy region Attilio Fontana.

The doctor found some of the practices in Italy problematic.

"We have just come from Padova. Now, in Milan, I am finding that you are not having hard policy of lockdown ” public transport is working, people are still having dinners out and parties, and people are not wearing masks!" the doctor said.

The Chinese doctor is part of a group of 10 medical specialists, who came to Italy with the Chinese Red Cross to help Italy cope with outbreak.