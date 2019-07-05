Chinese doctors conduct 5G-assisted endoscopies

Experts in southwest China's Sichuan Province have successfully directed doctors about 300 km away to conduct endoscopies for two patients via a 5G network and artificial intelligence (AI), the network operator said Friday

The gastrointestinal endoscopies were conducted Thursday for a 72-year-old male patient and a 44-year-old female patient, according to China Telecom's Sichuan branch.

The endoscopies, where a 5G internet connection enabled the entire process, were conducted in the Renmin Hospital of Mabian Yi Autonomous County and were transmitted via live feed to an expert team in the West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province.

Doctors in Mabian carried out the examination by equipment loaded with an AI-aided diagnostic system of the West China Hospital, which could indicate the type and probability of lesions.

Thanks to the 5G technology, network delay was only milliseconds, and the transmitted videos and photos were very clear, helping the experts provide real-time guidance.

China is adopting the 5G network to meet the public demand in sectors such as transportation, entertainment and health care.