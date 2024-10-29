Open Menu

Chinese Doctors Develop AI Breast-cancer Screening On Smartphones

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Chinese doctors develop AI breast-cancer screening on smartphones

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A team of Chinese doctors has been developing an artificial intelligence-based infrared thermography (AI-IRT) system for breast-cancer screening, enabling users to easily check their levels of cancer risk through an app by linking infrared cameras to their smartphones.

According to the research team from the Beijing-based Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), the system is composed of an infrared camera, an AI algorithm, and a big-data platform.

After linking the infrared cameras to their smartphones, users can use the cameras to capture thermal images of their breasts. These are then uploaded to a phone app and automatically processed by the AI algorithm, with the results showing different levels of cancer risk.

The research team expects the system to serve as a more convenient, accurate and cost-effective breast cancer pre-clinical screening solution for Chinese women. Currently, breast self-examination is the main pre-clinical screening method, yet most women do not perform breast self-examinations regularly or employ the correct techniques.

Breast cancer is a major female health issue in China. In 2022, China recorded 357,200 new cases of breast cancer, the second most prevalent malignancy among females in that year, and 75,000 deaths from the disease.

"Early screening and diagnosis are key to the treatment of breast cancer," said Sun Qiang, a chief breast physician at the PUMCH and a core member of the research team.

Compared with major clinical screening methods such as ultrasound examination, mammography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the AI-IRT system as a large-scale pre-clinical screening method has the advantages of being non-invasive, radiation-free, quick and more affordable. IRT is also regarded as an effective technique in screening dense breasts, which are more common among Asian women.

"It is a Chinese solution for breast cancer pre-clinical screening for Chinese females," said Zhou Yidong, director of the breast surgery department of the PUMCH.

Based on their current findings, the researchers hope to introduce the AI-IRT system to the public for use at home and in community health centers in the future, saving the trouble of making hospital appointments in advance and waiting for days to have clinical screenings.

Wang Xuefei, an attending physician for the PUMCH breast surgery department and a core member of the research team, said that although the research results require higher-quality prospective validation studies for further confirmation, it is certain that the AI-IRT system has tremendous potential application value.

According to the researchers, they have completed the technology transfer of the core hardware for the AI-IRT system.

Related Topics

Technology China Women Breast Cancer Cancer From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

12 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

12 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

12 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

12 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

12 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

12 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World