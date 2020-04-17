UrduPoint.com
Chinese Doctors Hope To Continue Exchanging COVID-19 Fight Experience With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:22 AM

A visiting delegation of Chinese medical experts told Sputnik that they hope to continue exchanging experience with Russia as the two countries and the whole world fight the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) A visiting delegation of Chinese medical experts told Sputnik that they hope to continue exchanging experience with Russia as the two countries and the whole world fight the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of 10 doctors formed by the Chinese National Health Commission arrived on Saturday to help Russia tackle the outbreak. The delegation is set to return home on April 18.

"We hope to continue multifaceted joint research, mutual exchange and mutual assistance with Russian experts," Xu Songtao, a delegation member and a junior researcher at the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

His colleague from the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University echoed the importance of international cooperation in tackling the pandemic.

"The fight against the coronavirus infection is a duty of the entire humanity. Our delegation of experts is continuously summarizing the experience of China and other countries of the world," the hospital's department of critical care, Zhao Mingyan, said.

While China has driven the coronavirus transmission down to nearly zero after months of the fight, Russia is only beginning to experience a surge in new cases. As of Thursday, the country updated its case count by 3,448 to 27,938. A total of 232 patients have died.

