MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Chinese doctors, who arrived in Russia to assist the country in its fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will meet with the head of consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, on April 16, a spokesman for the delegation of Chinese experts told Sputnik.

In addition, as part of their stay in Moscow, Chinese medical experts will visit the Vorokhobov City Clinical Hospital on April 16, the delegation said.

Chinese doctors will meet with the hospital management and talk about their experience in combating COVID-19.