Chinese Domestic Tourism Rebounds 80 Percent During Golden Week Year-on-Year - Report

22 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Domestic tourism during China's traditional holiday week at the beginning of October this year posted 80 percent of the figures posted last year, showing widespread traveler confidence following the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Trip.com, the country's largest tourism agency, seen by Sputnik.

China celebrated the mid-Autumn Festival this year, which coincided with the 71st anniversary of its foundation of the People's Republic over the first eight days of October. The annual Golden Week usually sees a surge of Chinese tourists within China and around the world.

"Tourism rebounded 80 percent during Golden Week, and Trip.com Group's Big Data Fall Tourism travel Report shows the industry is continuing to recover," the agency said in a report.

In the first seven days of the golden week, tourism revenues were 549.4 billion Yuan ($ 81.9 billion), according to official statistics from the Tourism Ministry, reaching 80 percent of the same period last year. The report says this indicates "confident recovery of the domestic tourism market."

Central China's Wuhan was the first epicenter of the outbreak of COVID-19, which has since gone on to infect over 36 million people and kill over one million. Swift action and strict lockdowns in China have seen the number of cases whittle down to zero. No cases of domestic transmission have been recorded over the Golden Week, according to health authorities.

