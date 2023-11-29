Open Menu

Chinese Dragon Version Of Bing Dwen Dwen Unveiled

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A Chinese zodiac dragon version of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen was unveiled at China's National Stadium here on Wednesday.

The special version was designed to celebrate the second anniversary of the Beijing Games and the upcoming Year of the Dragon in February 2024.

"The dragon represents the spirit of the Chinese nation and the best wishes for health and well-being, which echoes with the solidarity emphasized by the Olympic family," said Lin Cunzhen, a designer of the dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen.

Licensed products of the new version, including toys, badges and keychains, will hit the market on December 7.

"The international community expects to see the Olympic cultural heritage continue to shine worldwide. China has already made breakthroughs in revitalizing the Olympic mascot through the traditional Chinese zodiac and the Spring Festival," Lin noted.

During the Beijing Winter Games, which coincided with the Chinese New Year in 2022, organizers released a special festival edition of Bing Dwen Dwen dressed in a costume featuring tiger elements to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

