Chinese Drills Near Taiwan Necessary to Protect Sovereignty - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) China's military exercises near Taiwan are a necessary measure in response to the US-Taiwan "collusion," and aim to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Wednesday.

"Taiwan is a part of China and the Taiwan question brooks no external interference. The PLA (Chinese People's Liberation Army) Eastern Theater Command has recently organized joint war-preparedness alert patrol and combat training exercises involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, and these are necessary actions taken targeting the US-Taiwan collusion and conforming to the need of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official was quoted as saying by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

Beijing firmly opposes official exchanges and military ties in any form between the US and Taiwan, and believes that seeking Taiwan's independence leads to a "dead end," the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, the PLA Eastern Theater Command said that the Chinese armed forces have conducted military exercises near Taiwan to "warn the US."

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has supported pro-independence forces in Taiwan and sold the island weapons. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.