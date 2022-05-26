UrduPoint.com

Chinese Drills Near Taiwan Necessary To Protect Sovereignty - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Chinese Drills Near Taiwan Necessary to Protect Sovereignty - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) China's military exercises near Taiwan are a necessary measure in response to the US-Taiwan "collusion," and aim to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Wednesday.

"Taiwan is a part of China and the Taiwan question brooks no external interference. The PLA (Chinese People's Liberation Army) Eastern Theater Command has recently organized joint war-preparedness alert patrol and combat training exercises involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, and these are necessary actions taken targeting the US-Taiwan collusion and conforming to the need of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official was quoted as saying by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

Beijing firmly opposes official exchanges and military ties in any form between the US and Taiwan, and believes that seeking Taiwan's independence leads to a "dead end," the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, the PLA Eastern Theater Command said that the Chinese armed forces have conducted military exercises near Taiwan to "warn the US."

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has supported pro-independence forces in Taiwan and sold the island weapons. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Related Topics

Dead Army China Washington Brooks Alert Independence

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

59 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

59 minutes ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

59 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

59 minutes ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

59 minutes ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.