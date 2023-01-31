UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Dutch FMs Talk Over Phone

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Chinese, Dutch FMs talk over phone

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday talked over phone with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday talked over phone with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

During the conversation, Qin said China looks forward to working with the Netherlands to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges at all levels and push for new progress in China-Netherlands relations.

The defining feature of the China-Netherlands relationship is that it is open and practical, Qin said, adding that China is speeding up its efforts to promote high-quality development and high-level opening-up, which will bring greater opportunities to China-Netherlands cooperation.

China, Qin said, stands ready to work with the Netherlands to strengthen cooperation in multilateral areas, support the 28th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in achieving positive outcomes, maintain stability of the international industry chain and supply chain, and promote an open and orderly international trade environment rather than a fragmented and chaotic one.

For his part, Hoekstra said the Netherlands stands ready to strengthen interactions with China at all levels, deepen bilateral cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, arms control, non-proliferation and climate change, and push forward their open and practical comprehensive cooperative partnership, adding that the Dutch side will continue to handle economic and trade affairs with China in a responsible manner.

During their talks, the Dutch side invited China to attend the UN 2023 Water Conference co-hosted by it, and the Chinese side said it will send high-level delegates to the event.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Japanese government's decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean. Both sides agreed that such an action concerns human health and the marine environment, on which they agreed to maintain communication.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue, during which Qin reiterated that China will work with relevant parties to promote peace talks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Water China Progress Netherlands Event All Government Industry

Recent Stories

South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at ..

South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at Shin Hanul NPP - Industry Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs.9,000 to Rs 201,500 per ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs.9,000 to Rs 201,500 per tola

1 minute ago
 Blood donation camp at Government College Universi ..

Blood donation camp at Government College University (GCU)

2 minutes ago
 Three al-Qaeda suspects killed in US drone attack ..

Three al-Qaeda suspects killed in US drone attack in Yemen

2 minutes ago
 IESCO Chief for registering FIRs against use of me ..

IESCO Chief for registering FIRs against use of metal wire in kite flying

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan constitutes hig ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan constitutes high level inquiry to probe polic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.