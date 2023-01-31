Chinese, Dutch FMs talk over phone

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday talked over phone with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday talked over phone with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

During the conversation, Qin said China looks forward to working with the Netherlands to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges at all levels and push for new progress in China-Netherlands relations.

The defining feature of the China-Netherlands relationship is that it is open and practical, Qin said, adding that China is speeding up its efforts to promote high-quality development and high-level opening-up, which will bring greater opportunities to China-Netherlands cooperation.

China, Qin said, stands ready to work with the Netherlands to strengthen cooperation in multilateral areas, support the 28th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in achieving positive outcomes, maintain stability of the international industry chain and supply chain, and promote an open and orderly international trade environment rather than a fragmented and chaotic one.

For his part, Hoekstra said the Netherlands stands ready to strengthen interactions with China at all levels, deepen bilateral cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, arms control, non-proliferation and climate change, and push forward their open and practical comprehensive cooperative partnership, adding that the Dutch side will continue to handle economic and trade affairs with China in a responsible manner.

During their talks, the Dutch side invited China to attend the UN 2023 Water Conference co-hosted by it, and the Chinese side said it will send high-level delegates to the event.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Japanese government's decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean. Both sides agreed that such an action concerns human health and the marine environment, on which they agreed to maintain communication.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue, during which Qin reiterated that China will work with relevant parties to promote peace talks.