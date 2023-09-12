Chinese economy remains strong, resilient: Mao Ning

The Chinese economy remains strong and resilient, with ample potential and vitality, and the fact that the fundamentals sustaining China's sound economic growth in the long run stay unchanged, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chinese economy remains strong and resilient, with ample potential and vitality, and the fact that the fundamentals sustaining China's sound economic growth in the long run stay unchanged, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Responding to some Western officials' comments about talking down China's economy at a regular briefing here, she said, that every now and then, the "China collapse" theory surfaces, but the reality is that China's economy has not collapsed.

Mao Ning said, the world economy has been recovering sluggishly and the external environment has been severe and complex since the beginning of this year, however, China's economy has continued to revive and rebound.

In the first half of the year, China's GDP grew by 5.5 percent year on year, significantly faster than last year's 3 percent.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted that China's economy will grow by 5.2 percent this year, contributing one-third of the growth of the world's economy, making it the main driver for global economic growth, Mao noted.

China will keep advancing high-level opening up, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and share its dividends of development, Mao said, adding China's development will bring more opportunities to its Asian neighbors and the world.