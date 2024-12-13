Open Menu

Chinese, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Hold Strategic Dialogue In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the China-Egypt foreign ministers' strategic dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Egypt had carried forward the traditional friendship and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation.

China supports Egypt in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and opposes interference in Egypt's internal affairs by any force under any pretext, Wang said.

China is ready to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push bilateral relations toward the higher goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, Wang said.

Abdelatty said Egypt firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports China's reunification, values the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and opposes interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

He expressed appreciation for China's support to and assistance in Egypt's economic and social development and welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest in Egypt.

The two sides agreed to give full play to the role of the intergovernmental cooperation committee mechanism, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and create new growth poles of cooperation in new energy, aerospace, electric vehicles, 5G construction, agricultural technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy and other emerging fields.

The two sides stressed that they would deepen strategic communication, push the greater BRICS cooperation to a new level, and strengthen communication and coordination under multilateral frameworks.

