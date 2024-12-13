Chinese, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Hold Strategic Dialogue In Beijing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the China-Egypt foreign ministers' strategic dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Beijing on Friday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Egypt had carried forward the traditional friendship and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation.
China supports Egypt in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and opposes interference in Egypt's internal affairs by any force under any pretext, Wang said.
China is ready to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push bilateral relations toward the higher goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, Wang said.
Abdelatty said Egypt firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports China's reunification, values the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and opposes interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.
He expressed appreciation for China's support to and assistance in Egypt's economic and social development and welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest in Egypt.
The two sides agreed to give full play to the role of the intergovernmental cooperation committee mechanism, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and create new growth poles of cooperation in new energy, aerospace, electric vehicles, 5G construction, agricultural technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy and other emerging fields.
The two sides stressed that they would deepen strategic communication, push the greater BRICS cooperation to a new level, and strengthen communication and coordination under multilateral frameworks.
Recent Stories
Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
More Stories From World
-
Chinese, Egyptian foreign ministers hold strategic dialogue in Beijing14 seconds ago
-
New plant species discovered in southwest China's Sichuan27 seconds ago
-
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM20 minutes ago
-
Russia names sanctioned sports minister as Olympics chief51 minutes ago
-
'Into the New World': the K-pop song that became South Korea's protest anthem1 hour ago
-
Vindicated by Yoon's martial law, S. Korea's conspiracy theorists vow backing2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says 'fully' agrees with Trump's opposition to Ukraine firing US missiles2 hours ago
-
Gukesh championship win fuels chess dreams in India2 hours ago
-
Holders Barcelona cruise into Women's Champions League quarter-finals3 hours ago
-
Jangoo's debut ton seals West Indies series clean sweep over Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
Japanese researchers test pioneering drug to regrow teeth3 hours ago
-
US bars visas for around 20 people 'undermining' Georgia democracy: State Dept4 hours ago