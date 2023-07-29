Chinese Embassy Calls on US Not to Escalate Tensions After Biden OKs New Aid for Taiwan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Beijing is opposed to the US assistance package to Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop creating factors that could lead to tensions, the spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden approved up to $345 million in defense aid to Taiwan.

"China is firmly opposed to US's military ties with and arms sales to Taiwan," the spokesperson said on Friday. "This position is consistent and unequivocal. The US should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, stop selling arms to Taiwan, stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and stop posing risks to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."