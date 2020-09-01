Chinese embassy demands India to withdraw troops who illegally trespass LAC

:Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Lake on Monday, destroying the previous consensus reached via different levels of bilateral talks, openly provoking and stirring tensions in the border area, Counselor Ji Rong

BEIJING, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 )::Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Lake on Monday, destroying the previous consensus reached via different levels of bilateral talks, openly provoking and stirring tensions in the border area, Counselor Ji Rong.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy to India, told media on Tuesday that India's moves have severely infringed on China's sovereignty, violated the important consensus and agreements reached by the two sides and destroyed the regional stability and peace of the border areas.

What India has done went against the efforts made by the two sides in defusing tensions, and China firmly opposes it, Chinese media reported here.

China has lodged a solemn representation to India, requiring it to strictly manage and control its frontline soldiers, keep its promises, stop provocations and immediately withdraw soldiers who illegally crossed the line.

India should also stop any moves that may escalate and complicate the situation, he said.