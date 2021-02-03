UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Embassy Donates 2,000 Huawei Tablets To Help Filipino Students

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:07 AM

Chinese embassy donates 2,000 Huawei tablets to help Filipino students

The Chinese Embassy in Manila donated on Tuesday 2,000 Huawei computer tablets to help students with "blended learning" in the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):The Chinese Embassy in Manila donated on Tuesday 2,000 Huawei computer tablets to help students with "blended learning" in the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian handed over the Huawei tablets to Philippine Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a ceremony at the Malacanang presidential palace.

Huang said the donation of brand-new computer tablets was meant to help students hurdle the challenges brought about by virtual learning.

"The donation is intended to help the (Filipino) students overcome the difficulties of distance learning and help them gain access to (virtual) learning resources amid the pandemic," Huang said.

The Philippines is implementing the "blended learning" method after the government imposed a temporary ban on face-to-face classes as the country grapples with a steady increase of infections.

Under blended learning, teachers teach students through various means such as online, TV, radio, and printed materials.

Ambassador Huang said the Chinese Embassy will continue to support Philippine education "to the best of its ability," adding the embassy will continue to implement the Chinese Government Scholarship and Chinese Ambassador Scholarship projects to help students from the Philippines.

Briones welcomed the donation, saying it showcased the long-term valued friendship between China and the Philippines, and the donation is also substantial support to the government's blended learning.

She said the government will distribute the Huawei tablets in remote schools located "in geographically isolated, disadvantaged, and conflict-affected areas.

The Philippines is also willing to learn from China's successful experience in promoting online education, Briones added.

Related Topics

Education China Manila Philippines TV From Government Best Huawei

Recent Stories

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

4 seconds ago

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

2 hours ago

Government strongly believed in the media freedom ..

36 minutes ago

3 dacoits killed in encounter

36 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'bea ..

36 minutes ago

LCCI demands withdrawal of recent hike in POL pric ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.