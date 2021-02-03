Chinese embassy donates 2,000 Huawei tablets to help Filipino students

The Chinese Embassy in Manila donated on Tuesday 2,000 Huawei computer tablets to help students with "blended learning" in the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):The Chinese Embassy in Manila donated on Tuesday 2,000 Huawei computer tablets to help students with "blended learning" in the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian handed over the Huawei tablets to Philippine Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a ceremony at the Malacanang presidential palace.

Huang said the donation of brand-new computer tablets was meant to help students hurdle the challenges brought about by virtual learning.

"The donation is intended to help the (Filipino) students overcome the difficulties of distance learning and help them gain access to (virtual) learning resources amid the pandemic," Huang said.

The Philippines is implementing the "blended learning" method after the government imposed a temporary ban on face-to-face classes as the country grapples with a steady increase of infections.

Under blended learning, teachers teach students through various means such as online, TV, radio, and printed materials.

Ambassador Huang said the Chinese Embassy will continue to support Philippine education "to the best of its ability," adding the embassy will continue to implement the Chinese Government Scholarship and Chinese Ambassador Scholarship projects to help students from the Philippines.

Briones welcomed the donation, saying it showcased the long-term valued friendship between China and the Philippines, and the donation is also substantial support to the government's blended learning.

She said the government will distribute the Huawei tablets in remote schools located "in geographically isolated, disadvantaged, and conflict-affected areas.

The Philippines is also willing to learn from China's successful experience in promoting online education, Briones added.