UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Embassy In Canada Says Issue Of Substandard Face Masks Resolved - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Chinese Embassy in Canada Says Issue of Substandard Face Masks Resolved - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in Canada said in a statement on Monday that the issue reported earlier about one million substandard face masks from China was a contractual matter that has now been resolved.

"It's reported that one million face masks exported to Canada from China failed to meet proper standards for health care professionals. The latest thing we've found out from communication with Global Affairs Canada is that the problem was a contractual matter and has been resolved," the Chinese Embassy  said via Twitter.

On April 23, the Globe and Mail reported citing a statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada that one agency identified a million KN95 face masks - the Chinese respirator mask similar to the N95 mask as classified by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health - that did not meet Canadian safety standards.

During the cabinet ministers' daily COVID-19 pandemic update, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that she did not have detailed information and could not comment on the issue.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy had slammed the same outlet for smearing Beijing's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

China Canada Twitter Beijing Same April From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

28 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches â€˜Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.