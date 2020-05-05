Chinese Embassy in Canada Says Issue of Substandard Face Masks Resolved - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in Canada said in a statement on Monday that the issue reported earlier about one million substandard face masks from China was a contractual matter that has now been resolved.

"It's reported that one million face masks exported to Canada from China failed to meet proper standards for health care professionals. The latest thing we've found out from communication with Global Affairs Canada is that the problem was a contractual matter and has been resolved," the Chinese Embassy said via Twitter.

On April 23, the Globe and Mail reported citing a statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada that one agency identified a million KN95 face masks - the Chinese respirator mask similar to the N95 mask as classified by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health - that did not meet Canadian safety standards.

During the cabinet ministers' daily COVID-19 pandemic update, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that she did not have detailed information and could not comment on the issue.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy had slammed the same outlet for smearing Beijing's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.