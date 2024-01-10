Chinese embassy in Ecuador says suspending services to public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) China's embassy and all its consulates in Ecuador will halt services to the public Wednesday, it said in a statement.

"The reopening to the public will be announced in due course," the embassy said in a press release in Spanish shared on social media site WeChat.

On Wednesday Beijing said it was "closely following the changing security situation" in the country.

"The Foreign Ministry has instructed its embassy and consulates in Ecuador to immediately launch emergency response mechanisms for consular protection," spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"We are currently verifying the security situation for Chinese citizens and institutions in Ecuador, and issuing alerts on security precautions through multiple channels," she said.

China, she added, "supports the government of Ecuador in its efforts to safeguard social stability and hopes that Ecuador will soon restore normal order".