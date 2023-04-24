UrduPoint.com

Chinese Embassy In France Says Ambassador's Ukraine Remarks Reflect His Own Position

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Chinese embassy in Paris said on Monday that the ambassador to France did not speak for China when he suggested that Crimea was essentially Russian and that former Soviet republics lacked sovereignty.

"The remarks of Ambassador Lu Shaye on the Ukrainian issue were not a political declaration but his personal view voiced during a televised debate ... China's stance on the issues raised there has not changed," the embassy's spokesperson said.

The embassy reiterated that China respects the national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and stands by the UN Charter.

China was one of the first countries to forge diplomatic ties with former Soviet republics after the breakup of the Soviet Union and has been promoting friendly relations with them in a spirit of equality and mutual respect, the statement read.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue is unchanged and clear. It is ready to continue working with the international community in order to contribute to a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," it concluded.

Lu said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI that Crimea was "originally Russian, but then (Soviet leader Nikita) Khrushchev gave it to Ukraine" and that the former Soviet republics "do not have a valid legal status because there is no international agreement that would specify their status as sovereign countries." The interview caused outrage in the European Union.

Crimea became part of an independent Ukraine after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was incorporated into Russia after a vast majority of the peninsula's population voted to cede from Ukraine in 2014. Kiev and its Western backers see Crimea as an occupied territory.

