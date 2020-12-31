UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Embassy In New Delhi Warns Against 'Hyping Up' Abrupt Dismissal Of Indian Staffers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:32 PM

Chinese Embassy in New Delhi Warns Against 'Hyping Up' Abrupt Dismissal of Indian Staffers

Making personnel arrangements is a normal practice for embassies and there is no need to "hype up" the issue of dismissal of some Indian employees from the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, embassy spokesperson Ji Rong told Sputnik Thursday, commenting on the abrupt ending of the services of several Indian staffers at the Chinese mission premises

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Making personnel arrangements is a normal practice for embassies and there is no need to "hype up" the issue of dismissal of some Indian employees from the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, embassy spokesperson Ji Rong told Sputnik Thursday, commenting on the abrupt ending of the services of several Indian staffers at the Chinese mission premises.

"It is normal practice for a diplomatic mission to make necessary personnel arrangements according to work assignment. The embassy has maintained good working relationship with Indian employees and cared for them.

We appreciate their valuable efforts and contributions to the embassy work. I don't think there's any need to hype up this issue," Ji Rong said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that several Indian employees had been dismissed or retired on their own from the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for unknown reasons. Sources suggested that the step might have been taken due to the strained India-China relations.

Related Topics

India China New Delhi From

Recent Stories

MOHAP provides COVID-19 vaccine to citizens, resid ..

6 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

1 minute ago

Arsenal's Kolasinac joins Schalke on loan

1 minute ago

Minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine may reach Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

England readies Nightingale field hospitals as cas ..

3 minutes ago

US Calls on China to Immediately Release Jailed Ho ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.