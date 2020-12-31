Chinese Embassy in New Delhi Warns Against 'Hyping Up' Abrupt Dismissal of Indian Staffers

Making personnel arrangements is a normal practice for embassies and there is no need to "hype up" the issue of dismissal of some Indian employees from the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, embassy spokesperson Ji Rong told Sputnik Thursday, commenting on the abrupt ending of the services of several Indian staffers at the Chinese mission premises

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Making personnel arrangements is a normal practice for embassies and there is no need to "hype up" the issue of dismissal of some Indian employees from the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, embassy spokesperson Ji Rong told Sputnik Thursday, commenting on the abrupt ending of the services of several Indian staffers at the Chinese mission premises.

"It is normal practice for a diplomatic mission to make necessary personnel arrangements according to work assignment. The embassy has maintained good working relationship with Indian employees and cared for them.

We appreciate their valuable efforts and contributions to the embassy work. I don't think there's any need to hype up this issue," Ji Rong said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that several Indian employees had been dismissed or retired on their own from the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for unknown reasons. Sources suggested that the step might have been taken due to the strained India-China relations.