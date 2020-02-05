The Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan has slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent tour of Central Asian nations as an attempt to incite China and undermine its relations with the region

Pompeo visited the former Soviet republics of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan between January 29 and February 4 to hold meetings with the heads of state. During a regular meeting between Central Asian foreign ministers and Pompeo � the C5 + 1 group � on Monday, the latter called on the participants to join US efforts to counter China and put an end to its "repression," referring to the alleged persecution of Uighur and Kazakh minorities.

"Pompeo's tour of Eurasian countries is replete with malicious incitement and slander. It completely exposed his personal hostility and prejudice against China," the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that any attempt to slander Beijing and worsen friendly relations between China and the Central Asian states were "doomed to fail."

According to the embassy, by raising the issue of China's influence, Pompeo once again proved that "he was the instigator of problems in the world."