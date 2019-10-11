Chinese Embassy in Thailand Slams Thai Politician Over Meeting With Hong Kong Activist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Chinese Embassy in Thailand criticized on Friday one of the Thai opposition leaders, who met a top activist of Hong Kong protests, Joshua Wong.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters.

Wong published a photo with the head of the Thai Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit during a seminar on Hong Kong protests on one of his social media accounts.

"The Thai politician contacted a group of people, who want Hong Kong's independence from China. This is an extremely wrong and irresponsible act," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

The embassy hopes that "the politician will be informed about the real problems of Hong Kong," and that he will "exercise caution and act in the interests of boosting relations between China and Thailand."

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.