LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Chinese embassy in London rejected on Monday "irresponsible remarks" issued by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson over the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other individuals in the former colony of the United Kingdom.

Following the arrest of the media tycoon on Monday under the new security law brought in by China in July, Johnson's spokesperson accused the Chinese central government of using the legislation as a pretext to silence the opposition and called on Hong Kong authorities to uphold the rights and freedom of its people.

"The Chinese side expresses grave concern over and strong opposition to the UK side's irresponsible remarks on the lawful arrest of seven individuals, including Jimmy Lai," a mission spokesperson said in a written statement.

Reacting to these remarks, the Chinese embassy official said the arrest of Lai and the other individuals was a lawful act because they are part of a small group of anti-China elements seeking to disrupt Hong Kong.

According to the spokesperson, the detainees "have colluded with external forces in acts and activities that jeopardize China's national security and challenge the limits of law."

After asking the UK government to clearly bear in mind that Hong Kong is part of China and that its affairs are purely China's internal affairs, the diplomat urged London to stop using freedom of the press as an excuse to discredit the national security law, and abstain from interfering in the judicial affairs of the former UK colony.

"Interference in China's internal affairs in whatever form are self-defeating," the spokesperson warned.

Disagreements over Beijing's implementation of the new national security law in Hong Kong have deteriorated Sino-British relations, threatening an end to the so-called "golden era" of bilateral ties that started under the UK premiership of Margaret Thatcher.