UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Embassy In US Received Bomb Threats Over Phone - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:42 AM

Chinese Embassy in US Received Bomb Threats Over Phone - Reports

The Chinese embassy in the United States has received bomb threats from an unknown caller, the Paper media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing an informed source, amid the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Chinese embassy in the United States has received bomb threats from an unknown caller, the Paper media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing an informed source, amid the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

US sanctions against China's tech giant, Huawei, for allegedly working with the Chinese government have sparked a new diplomatic confrontation between the two countries. Huawei has rejected the claims as unjustified and politically motivated and said they contradict competitive practices. Washington has demanded that Beijing close its diplomatic mission in Houston. The media subsequently reported that China was considering closing the US consulate in Wuhan in response.

According to the news portal, the diplomatic mission's visa office received phone calls from an unknown man on Monday. The caller reportedly spoke in English and hung up after the embassy staff answered the phone.

"Chinese Embassy Visa Office?" the caller asked, as cited by the media outlet.

After hearing a positive response, the man continued, "do you know what's in your lobby?"

He then simulated the sound of an explosion and hung up, the portal added.

According to the source, the embassy also received a threatening letter on March 21. Chinese diplomatic institutions and personnel have received an increased number of threats and insults recently, after which the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in the United States have beefed up security measures.

US-China relations have significantly soured in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries. China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. Beijing also said that Washington had incited hatred toward Chinese nationals.

Related Topics

Hearing Poor China Washington Wuhan Beijing Man Houston United States March Visa Media From Government Huawei Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

1 hour ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

3 hours ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.