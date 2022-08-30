Chinese Embassy in Washington Calls on US to Stop Reported Arms Sales to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Chinese Embassy in Washington, responding to reports about a potential US arms sale to Taiwan, told Sputnik the United States must immediately stop selling weapons to the island.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that will include 60 anti-ship and 100 air-to-air missiles.

"The US side needs to immediately stop arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan, stop creating factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and follow through on the US government statement of not supporting 'Taiwan independence,'" embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Monday.

The spokesperson also said US arms sales to Taiwan gravely violate the one-China principle and Beijing will continue to take resolute and strong measures to firmly defend Chinese sovereignty and security interests.